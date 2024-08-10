Metro Brands consolidated net profit declines 1.18% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 1.11% to Rs 576.08 crore

Net profit of Metro Brands declined 1.18% to Rs 91.73 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 92.83 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 1.11% to Rs 576.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 582.52 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.576.08582.5231.3132.03182.96182.46122.95128.2191.7392.83

