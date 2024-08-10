Neo Infracon reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.46 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 121.57% to Rs 1.13 croreNet Loss of Neo Infracon reported to Rs 0.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 121.57% to Rs 1.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.51 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales1.130.51 122 OPM %-23.01-47.06 -PBDT-0.39-0.17 -129 PBT-0.44-0.22 -100 NP-0.46-0.22 -109
Powered by Capital Market - Live News