Kirloskar Ferrous Industries consolidated net profit declines 5.76% in the June 2024 quarter

Net profit of Kirloskar Ferrous Industries declined 5.76% to Rs 69.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 74.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 3.41% to Rs 1553.66 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1502.47 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.1553.661502.4712.0113.80159.27182.6298.50135.9469.7574.01

