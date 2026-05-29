ABB India Ltd is quoting at Rs 7291, up 1% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 22.11% in last one year as compared to a 3.64% fall in NIFTY and a 15.14% fall in the Nifty Energy.

ABB India Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 7291, up 1% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.24% on the day, quoting at 23849.9. The Sensex is at 75777.13, down 0.12%. ABB India Ltd has added around 0.84% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which ABB India Ltd is a constituent, has added around 1.32% in last one month and is currently quoting at 41535.75, down 0.54% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 3.57 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 5.1 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 7289.5, up 1.12% on the day. ABB India Ltd is up 22.11% in last one year as compared to a 3.64% fall in NIFTY and a 15.14% fall in the Nifty Energy index.