ABB India Ltd is quoting at Rs 7766.5, up 7.8% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 37.76% in last one year as compared to a 3.9% fall in NIFTY and a 8.42% fall in the Nifty Energy index.

ABB India Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 7766.5, up 7.8% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.22% on the day, quoting at 24131.9. The Sensex is at 77415.3, up 0.3%. ABB India Ltd has added around 8.41% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which ABB India Ltd is a constituent, has added around 1.82% in last one month and is currently quoting at 39381.25, up 0.31% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 20.05 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 2.97 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 7729.5, up 6.93% on the day. ABB India Ltd is up 37.76% in last one year as compared to a 3.9% fall in NIFTY and a 8.42% fall in the Nifty Energy index.