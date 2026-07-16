Pioneer Investcorp Ltd, Aarnav Fashions Ltd, Mrs Bectors Food Specialities Ltd and Shiva Texyarn Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 16 July 2026.

Pioneer Investcorp Ltd, Aarnav Fashions Ltd, Mrs Bectors Food Specialities Ltd and Shiva Texyarn Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 16 July 2026.

B & A Ltd spiked 20.00% to Rs 504 at 11:43 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 1423 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 166 shares in the past one month.

Pioneer Investcorp Ltd soared 20.00% to Rs 93.85. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 3657 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 763 shares in the past one month. Aarnav Fashions Ltd surged 19.97% to Rs 31.54. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 75649 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3449 shares in the past one month. Mrs Bectors Food Specialities Ltd rose 13.48% to Rs 192.3. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 23.55 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.6 lakh shares in the past one month.