ABB India standalone net profit rises 10.92% in the December 2023 quarter

Net profit of ABB India rose 10.92% to Rs 338.66 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 305.32 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 13.30% to Rs 2728.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 2407.90 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.

For the full year,net profit rose 22.22% to Rs 1242.05 crore in the year ended December 2023 as against Rs 1016.23 crore during the previous year ended December 2022. Sales rose 21.98% to Rs 10366.68 crore in the year ended December 2023 as against Rs 8498.41 crore during the previous year ended December 2022.

