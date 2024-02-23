Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Abbott India Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Last Updated : Feb 23 2024 | 1:50 PM IST
Abbott India Ltd is quoting at Rs 28815.65, down 0.14% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 42.97% in last one year as compared to a 27.42% rally in NIFTY and a 59.26% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index.

Abbott India Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 28815.65, down 0.14% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.17% on the day, quoting at 22254.2. The Sensex is at 73260.38, up 0.14%.Abbott India Ltd has gained around 12.57% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Abbott India Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 7.55% in last one month and is currently quoting at 18969.45, up 0.72% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 4901 shares today, compared to the daily average of 20355 shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 53.56 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.

First Published: Feb 23 2024 | 1:35 PM IST

