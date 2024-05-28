Home / Markets / Capital Market News / ABC India standalone net profit declines 91.67% in the March 2024 quarter

ABC India standalone net profit declines 91.67% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 28 2024 | 4:53 PM IST
Sales rise 7.22% to Rs 39.67 crore

Net profit of ABC India declined 91.67% to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.92 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 7.22% to Rs 39.67 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 37.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 45.97% to Rs 2.28 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 4.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 13.38% to Rs 164.59 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 145.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales39.6737.00 7 164.59145.17 13 OPM %3.913.97 -3.553.27 - PBDT0.980.95 3 4.183.19 31 PBT0.600.63 -5 2.962.05 44 NP0.161.92 -92 2.284.22 -46

First Published: May 28 2024 | 4:40 PM IST

