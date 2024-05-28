ABC India standalone net profit declines 91.67% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 7.22% to Rs 39.67 crore

Net profit of ABC India declined 91.67% to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.92 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 7.22% to Rs 39.67 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 37.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 45.97% to Rs 2.28 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 4.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 13.38% to Rs 164.59 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 145.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

39.6737.00164.59145.173.913.973.553.270.980.954.183.190.600.632.962.050.161.922.284.22

Powered by Capital Market - Live News