Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Kanoria Chemicals & Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.74 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Kanoria Chemicals &amp; Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.74 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 28 2024 | 4:53 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 7.04% to Rs 147.70 crore

Net profit of Kanoria Chemicals & Industries reported to Rs 0.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 4.69 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 7.04% to Rs 147.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 158.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 1.12 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 5.93 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 14.32% to Rs 578.53 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 675.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales147.70158.89 -7 578.53675.21 -14 OPM %3.26-0.18 -1.192.79 - PBDT3.12-1.47 LP 20.5930.12 -32 PBT-1.94-6.94 72 -0.878.92 PL NP0.74-4.69 LP -1.125.93 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Kanoria Chemicals &amp; Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 8.13 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Kanoria Energy &amp; Infrastructure standalone net profit declines 66.12% in the December 2023 quarter

Basic materials stocks slide

Basic materials shares gain

Basic materials shares gain

Singapore Exchange Market closes 0.35% up

Kore Foods reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.12 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Signpost India consolidated net profit declines 15.59% in the March 2024 quarter

Uniparts India consolidated net profit declines 36.81% in the March 2024 quarter

J Kumar Infraprojects consolidated net profit rises 37.88% in the March 2024 quarter

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 28 2024 | 4:40 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story