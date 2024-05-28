Sales decline 7.04% to Rs 147.70 crore

Net profit of Kanoria Chemicals & Industries reported to Rs 0.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 4.69 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 7.04% to Rs 147.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 158.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 1.12 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 5.93 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 14.32% to Rs 578.53 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 675.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

147.70158.89578.53675.213.26-0.181.192.793.12-1.4720.5930.12-1.94-6.94-0.878.920.74-4.69-1.125.93

Powered by Capital Market - Live News