ABC India standalone net profit declines 98.29% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 10.77% to Rs 37.88 crore

Net profit of ABC India declined 98.29% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 10.77% to Rs 37.88 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 42.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.37.8842.450.773.110.320.940.010.600.021.17

Powered by Capital Market - Live News