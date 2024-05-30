Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Abhinav Leasing & Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.05 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Abhinav Leasing &amp; Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.05 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 30 2024 | 5:18 PM IST
Sales rise 166.86% to Rs 13.77 crore

Net loss of Abhinav Leasing & Finance reported to Rs 1.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 166.86% to Rs 13.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 5.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 70.00% to Rs 0.17 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 21.65% to Rs 33.73 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 43.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales13.775.16 167 33.7343.05 -22 OPM %4.5824.03 -5.786.32 - PBDT-0.990.05 PL 0.260.17 53 PBT-1.000.03 PL 0.220.11 100 NP-1.050.03 PL 0.170.10 70

First Published: May 30 2024 | 4:58 PM IST

