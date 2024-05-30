Sales rise 166.86% to Rs 13.77 croreNet loss of Abhinav Leasing & Finance reported to Rs 1.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 166.86% to Rs 13.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 5.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 70.00% to Rs 0.17 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 21.65% to Rs 33.73 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 43.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
