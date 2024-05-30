Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Neelkanth Rockminerals standalone net profit declines 5.41% in the March 2024 quarter

Neelkanth Rockminerals standalone net profit declines 5.41% in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 30 2024 | 5:17 PM IST
Reported sales nil

Net profit of Neelkanth Rockminerals declined 5.41% to Rs 0.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2024 and during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 9.09% to Rs 0.24 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. There were no Sales reported in the year ended March 2024 and during the previous year ended March 2023.

First Published: May 30 2024 | 4:58 PM IST

