Alfa Ica (India) standalone net profit rises 53.85% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 32.97% to Rs 18.39 crore

Net profit of Alfa Ica (India) rose 53.85% to Rs 0.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 32.97% to Rs 18.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 13.83 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 15.07% to Rs 1.68 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 5.96% to Rs 68.49 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 64.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

