Alfa Ica (India) standalone net profit rises 53.85% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 30 2024 | 5:17 PM IST
Sales rise 32.97% to Rs 18.39 crore

Net profit of Alfa Ica (India) rose 53.85% to Rs 0.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 32.97% to Rs 18.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 13.83 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 15.07% to Rs 1.68 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 5.96% to Rs 68.49 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 64.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales18.3913.83 33 68.4964.64 6 OPM %5.277.16 -5.756.19 - PBDT1.010.79 28 3.223.00 7 PBT0.760.52 46 2.231.96 14 NP0.600.39 54 1.681.46 15

First Published: May 30 2024 | 4:58 PM IST

