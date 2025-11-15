Abhinav Leasing & Finance standalone net profit rises 616.67% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 65.15% to Rs 3.06 crore

Net profit of Abhinav Leasing & Finance rose 616.67% to Rs 0.43 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 65.15% to Rs 3.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 8.78 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.3.068.7814.7127.110.440.070.430.060.430.06

Powered by Capital Market - Live News