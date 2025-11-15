Polson standalone net profit rises 6.09% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 1.89% to Rs 21.56 crore

Net profit of Polson rose 6.09% to Rs 1.22 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.15 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 1.89% to Rs 21.56 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 21.16 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.21.5621.1616.4717.443.203.021.671.581.221.15

