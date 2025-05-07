Absolute Sports acquires TJRWrestling.net and ITRWrestling.com

Absolute Sports, a subsidiary of Nazara Technologies and the parent company of Sportskeeda.com, announced today that it has signed definitive agreements, subject to closing conditions, to acquire two IPs, TJRWrestling.net and ITRWrestling.com. These business assets will be acquired from Titan Insider Digital. These IPs add to the already dominant global position of Absolute Sports in the combat sports publishing industry.

TJRWrestling and ITRWrestling established in 2009 and 2020 respectively, have built a robust audience base within the wrestling fan community through their high-quality and in-depth combat sports news and content coverage. Together, they currently attract 1.7 million monthly active users and generate 4.6 million monthly pageviews, predominantly from North America. They generated $722K (~INR 6.1 crore) in revenue in 2024.

The transaction, valued at $1.25 million (~INR 10.5 crore), will be an all-cash asset purchase via the company's U.S. subsidiary, Sportskeeda Inc., and is expected to close within the next 45 days.

This strategic acquisition bolsters Sportskeeda's position in the combat sports segment and expands its presence in the U.S., home to the world's largest pro-wrestling fanbase. The integration of these platforms will also create deeper engagement opportunities for fans and advertisers across digital formats.

