Sterling Holiday Resorts launches its 7th resort in Rudraprayag, Uttarakhand

Sterling Holiday Resorts is expanding its footprint to meet this rising demand. The launch of Sterling Kastoori Rudraprayag marks the brand's 11th resort in its spiritual tourism circuit and its 7th property in Uttarakhand, reinforcing Sterling's commitment to offering soulful, immersive stays at India's sacred destinations.

According to the recent reports by KPMG in India and PHDCCI, spiritual tourism in India is poised for significant growth in the coming years, driven by rising interest in wellness, pilgrimage, and cultural rediscovery. Sterling is actively tapping into this trend with dedicated resorts at key spiritual hubs across India including Rishikesh, Haridwar, Guruvayur, Tiruvannamalai, Madurai, Puri, Amritsar, Pushkar, Mount Abu, and Badami.

The newest addition, Sterling Kastoori Rudraprayag, is located along the Badrinath Highway, just 2 km from the sacred confluence of the Alaknanda and Mandakini rivers. It serves as a peaceful yet well-connected base for Char Dham pilgrims, nature lovers, and trekking enthusiasts.

