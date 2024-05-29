Accel reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.90 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 1.16% to Rs 49.87 crore

Net profit of Accel reported to Rs 0.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 1.16% to Rs 49.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 49.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 14.90% to Rs 3.47 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 6.67% to Rs 167.09 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 156.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

49.8749.30167.09156.648.647.4010.1811.313.265.4611.7715.461.833.524.908.160.90-0.683.473.02

