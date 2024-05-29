Epack Durable consolidated net profit declines 16.55% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 17.74% to Rs 525.70 croreNet profit of Epack Durable declined 16.55% to Rs 27.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 33.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 17.74% to Rs 525.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 639.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 10.63% to Rs 35.37 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 31.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 7.75% to Rs 1419.56 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1538.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
