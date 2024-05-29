Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Epack Durable consolidated net profit declines 16.55% in the March 2024 quarter

Epack Durable consolidated net profit declines 16.55% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 29 2024
Sales decline 17.74% to Rs 525.70 crore

Net profit of Epack Durable declined 16.55% to Rs 27.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 33.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 17.74% to Rs 525.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 639.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 10.63% to Rs 35.37 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 31.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 7.75% to Rs 1419.56 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1538.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales525.70639.08 -18 1419.561538.83 -8 OPM %10.449.57 -8.086.61 - PBDT49.1254.54 -10 84.6871.67 18 PBT38.5647.48 -19 49.2045.60 8 NP27.8333.35 -17 35.3731.97 11

First Published: May 29 2024 | 7:40 AM IST

