ACME Solar Holdings appoints Rahul Kaushik as Head of Process Transformation

Last Updated : Feb 04 2026 | 9:32 AM IST
ACME Solar Holdings (ACME Solar) has appointed Rahul Kaushik as Head of Process Transformation, further strengthening the company's focus on building robust, future-ready processes and governance frameworks across its rapidly growing renewable energy portfolio. With a sharp focus on risk management, internal controls and operational excellence, Rahul will closely work with the leadership team to drive optimisation of business processes to support the company's next phase of growth.

Prior to joining ACME Solar, Kaushik headed the Internal Audit function at O2 Power and have worked with large consulting firms like Ernst & Young, KPMG and Grant Thornton leading numerous internal audit, risk management, ICFR/IFC and process design engagements. Rahul's rich experience in internal audit, risk and process transformation, especially in the renewable energy sector, will be significant as ACME Solar continues to scale and institutionalise robust governance across ACME Solar. His mandate is to help the company build agile, standardised and digitally enabled processes that can support our growth ambitions and deliver long-term value to all stakeholders.

First Published: Feb 04 2026 | 9:32 AM IST

