ACME Solar rises on bagging renewable energy project

Last Updated : Dec 24 2025 | 10:05 AM IST
ACME Solar Holdings gained 1.33% to Rs 239.15 after the company said it has received a Letter of Award from REMC to set up a 130 MW renewable energy Round-the-Clock (RTC) power project.

The company disclosed that the project has been awarded at a tariff of Rs 4.35 per unit for a period of 25 years.

ACME Solar Holdings is a fully integrated renewable energy company in India with a diversified portfolio across solar, wind, storage, hybrid and Firm and Dispatchable Renewable Energy (FDRE) projects.

The companys consolidated net profit stood at Rs 115.06 crore in Q2 FY26, up 652.51% as against Rs 15.29 crore in Q2 FY25. Revenue from operations jumped 80.18% YoY to Rs 467.74 crore in Q2 September 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Dec 24 2025 | 9:53 AM IST

