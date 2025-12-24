RPP Infra Projects bags Rs 66-cr contract from IPRCL

RPP Infra Projects announced that it has received a Letter of Acceptance (LoA) worth Rs 66.25 crore from Indian Port Rail & Ropeway Corporation (IPRCL), a Government of India enterprise under the Ministry of Ports, Shipping & Waterways.

In an exchange filing, the company said the LoA pertains to the execution of detailed engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) of a roofing shed over the railway lines at the marshalling yard of the New Mangalore Port Authority in Mangalore.

The total accepted contract value stands at Rs 66,25,85,000. The project is scheduled to be completed within six months from the date of commencement.