RPP Infra Projects bags Rs 66-cr contract from IPRCL

Last Updated : Dec 24 2025 | 10:05 AM IST
RPP Infra Projects announced that it has received a Letter of Acceptance (LoA) worth Rs 66.25 crore from Indian Port Rail & Ropeway Corporation (IPRCL), a Government of India enterprise under the Ministry of Ports, Shipping & Waterways.

In an exchange filing, the company said the LoA pertains to the execution of detailed engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) of a roofing shed over the railway lines at the marshalling yard of the New Mangalore Port Authority in Mangalore.

The total accepted contract value stands at Rs 66,25,85,000. The project is scheduled to be completed within six months from the date of commencement.

The company disclosed the development to the exchanges on Tuesday, 23 December 2025, after market hours.

RPP Infra Projects is engaged in construction across multiple infrastructure verticals like roads, buildings, industrial structures, power, irrigation, and water management and has executed many projects.

The companys consolidated net profit fell 27% to Rs 13.82 crore on a 19.7% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 316.79 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

Shares of RPP Infra Projects slipped 2.15% to Rs 104.75 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Dec 24 2025 | 9:51 AM IST

