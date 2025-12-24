Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Adani Enterprises receives ratings action from ICRA

Adani Enterprises receives ratings action from ICRA

Image
Last Updated : Dec 24 2025 | 11:50 AM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Adani Enterprises has received credit ratings from ICRA as under:

Non convertible debentures (Rs 3000 crore) - ICRA AA-; Stable (reaffirmed)

Commercial paper (Rs 2000 crore) - ICRA A1+ (reaffirmed)

Long term - Fund based - Term loan (Rs 2500 crore) - ICRA AA-; Stable (reaffirmed and assigned for enhanced amount)

Long-term/ Short term - Fund-based/ Non-fund based - Working capital and bank facilities (Rs 15505 crore) - ICRA AA-; Stable/ ICRA A1+ (reaffirmed and assigned for enhanced amount)

Short term - Non-fund based - Loan equivalent risk for hedging limit (Rs 240 crore) - ICRA A1+ (reaffirmed)

Also Read

Asian markets rise as S&P 500 hits record on strong US economic growth

Sundaram Finance vs Poonawalla Fincorp: Here's what market experts say

Stock Market LIVE: Nifty, Sensex move in narrow range; Shriram Finance, Bajaj Finance top gainers

NRIs in California can get faster passport, OCI services with new LA centre

Ajanta Pharma hits over 5-month high after partnering with Biocon

Proposed non-convertible debentures (Rs 3000 crore) - ICRA AA-; Stable (assigned)

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

VA TECH WABAG secures EPC contract for Hadda ISTP Project in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

L&T Transportation Infrastructure secures Mumbai Metro Line 4 order

Crompton Greaves gains after bagging Rs 46-cr solar pumping systems order from MSEDCL

Volumes jump at JBM Auto Ltd counter

Indian Rupee: INR softens after recent rebound

First Published: Dec 24 2025 | 9:44 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story