VA TECH WABAG secures EPC contract for Hadda ISTP Project in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

Va Tech Wabag (WABAG) announced that the developer consortium comprising Metito Utilities, Etihad Water and Electricity Company PJSC, and SkyBridge has been declared the Preferred Bidder by the Saudi Water Partnership Company (SWPC) for the Hadda Independent Sewage Treatment Plant (ISTP) Project in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, pursuant to which WABAG is the preferred Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) partner for this project.

The Hadda ISTP Project is to be developed under a 25 - year Build, Own, Operate and Transfer (BOOT) model by the Developer Consortium. The EPC scope as proposed in the bid includes the design, engineering, procurement, and construction of the treatment facilities, which includes a sewage treatment plant with an initial treatment capacity of 100,000 m/day - expandable to 250,000 m/day -, an advanced treated sewage effluent (TSE) reuse system, and comprising of a large storage tank and a 38-kilometre transmission pipeline with a throughput capacity of 350,000 m/day. The commencement date of the project will be announced post execution of the concession agreements and financial closure by the Developer Consortium.