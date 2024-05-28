Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Acrow India reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.19 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Acrow India reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.19 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Reported sales nil

Net profit of Acrow India reported to Rs 0.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2024 and during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 5000.00% to Rs 1.02 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. There were no Sales reported in the year ended March 2024 and during the previous year ended March 2023.

