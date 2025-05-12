Home / Markets / Capital Market News / AD Manum Finance standalone net profit declines 47.19% in the March 2025 quarter

AD Manum Finance standalone net profit declines 47.19% in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 12 2025 | 9:04 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 29.70% to Rs 3.29 crore

Net profit of AD Manum Finance declined 47.19% to Rs 2.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 4.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 29.70% to Rs 3.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 4.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 15.58% to Rs 8.90 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 7.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 20.58% to Rs 13.30 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 11.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales3.294.68 -30 13.3011.03 21 OPM %85.4180.77 -89.6288.40 - PBDT2.645.15 -49 11.4910.20 13 PBT2.625.13 -49 11.4410.15 13 NP2.164.09 -47 8.907.70 16

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

India's forex reserves dropped by $2 billion to $686 billion

Stock Alert: Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Thermax, Bank of India, Swiggy, Reliance Power

Solara Active Pharma's Ambernath facility clears USFDA inspection

GE Shipping Q4 PAT tanks 60% YoY to Rs 363 cr; declares dividend of Rs 5.40/sh

Borosil Renewables reports consolidated net loss of Rs 20.10 crore in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: May 12 2025 | 7:40 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story