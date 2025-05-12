AD Manum Finance standalone net profit declines 47.19% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 29.70% to Rs 3.29 crore

Net profit of AD Manum Finance declined 47.19% to Rs 2.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 4.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 29.70% to Rs 3.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 4.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 15.58% to Rs 8.90 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 7.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 20.58% to Rs 13.30 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 11.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

3.294.6813.3011.0385.4180.7789.6288.402.645.1511.4910.202.625.1311.4410.152.164.098.907.70

