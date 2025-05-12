Stock Alert: Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Thermax, Bank of India, Swiggy, Reliance Power

Central Depository Services (India) (CDSL), RBL Bank and Manappuram Finance shares are banned from F&O trading on 12 May 2025.

Upcoming Results:

Tata Steel, Bajaj Electricals, Carborundum Universal, CARE Ratings, Chalet Hotels, DCW, Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers, Happiest Minds Technologies, JM Financial, Jyothy Labs, Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences, Kewal Kiran Clothing, Krsnaa Diagnostics, Man Industries (India), Morepen Laboratories, PG Electroplast, Prudent Corporate Advisory Services, PVR Inox, Raymond, Raymond Lifestyle, Sagar Cements, SRF, UPL, Venkys (India) and Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services will declare their results later today.

Stocks to Watch:

Thermaxs consolidated net profit jumped 8.09% to Rs 205.90 crore in Q4 FY25 as against Rs 190.33 crore posted in Q4 FY24. Revenue from operations grew by 11.62% YoY to Rs 3,084.93 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2025.

Bank of Indias standalone net profit jumped 82.49% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 2,625.91 crore, compared to Rs 1,438.91 crore in Q4 FY24. Total income for the quarter jumped 21.42% YoY to Rs 21,750.80 crore.

Also Read

Dr. Reddys Laboratories reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 1,594 crore for the quarter ended March 2025 (Q4FY25), marking a 22% year-on-year increase from Rs 1,307 crore in the same period last year. Revenue from operations rose 20% year-on-year to Rs 8,506 crore, compared to Rs 7,083 crore in Q4FY24.

Swiggy reported a net loss of Rs 1,081.18 crore for the quarter ended March 2025 (Q4 FY25), nearly doubling from Rs 554.77 crore in the same quarter last year. Revenue from operations rose 44.8% year-on-year to Rs 4,410.02 crore in Q4FY25.

Reliance Power reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 125.60 crore for Q4 FY25, marking a significant turnaround from a net loss of Rs 397.56 crore in Q4 FY24. Revenue from operations grew by 0.93%, reaching Rs 1,978.01 crore compared to Rs 1,996.65 crore in the previous year.

Relaxo Footwears consolidated net profit fell 8.4% to Rs 56.22 crore in Q4 FY25 as compared with Rs 61.39 crore in Q4 FY24. Revenue from operations fell 7.1% to Rs 695.15 crore in the quarter ended 31st March 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News