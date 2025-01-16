Adani Commodities divests 13.51% stake in Adani Wilmar

Adani Commodities LLP, one of the promoters of Adani Wilmar have sold 17,56,01,314 equity shares of face value of Rs. 1 each, representing 13.51% of the total issued and paid-up equity share capital of the Company, on 10 January 2025 and 13 January 2025, by way of an offer for sale through a separate designated window of BSE and National Stock Exchange of India, which was completed in accordance with the Comprehensive Framework on Offer for Sale (OFS) of Shares through the Stock Exchange Mechanism.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News