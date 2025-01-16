Authum Investment & Infrastructure consolidated net profit declines 10.30% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 10.77% to Rs 616.94 crore

Net profit of Authum Investment & Infrastructure declined 10.30% to Rs 539.41 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 601.36 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 10.77% to Rs 616.94 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 691.39 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.616.94691.39101.1496.33617.03657.16613.58655.08539.41601.36

Powered by Capital Market - Live News