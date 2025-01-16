Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Authum Investment & Infrastructure consolidated net profit declines 10.30% in the December 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Jan 16 2025 | 9:05 AM IST
Sales decline 10.77% to Rs 616.94 crore

Net profit of Authum Investment & Infrastructure declined 10.30% to Rs 539.41 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 601.36 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 10.77% to Rs 616.94 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 691.39 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales616.94691.39 -11 OPM %101.1496.33 -PBDT617.03657.16 -6 PBT613.58655.08 -6 NP539.41601.36 -10

First Published: Jan 16 2025 | 7:34 AM IST

