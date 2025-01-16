Global gains likely to boost domestic stocks

GIFT Nifty:

The GIFT Nifty January 2025 futures contract is currently down 1.5 points, indicating a flat start for the Nifty 50.

Adani Group stocks will be closely watched on Thursday following the announcement that Hindenburg Research, the short-seller responsible for the recent $100 billion market crash in Adani Group shares, is disbanding.

Institutional Flows:

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 4,533.49 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 3,682.54 crore in the Indian equity market on 15 January 2025, provisional data showed.

According to NSDL data, FPIs have sold shares worth Rs 36563.85 crore (so far) in the secondary market during January 2025. This follows their sale of shares worth Rs 2589.63 crore in December 2024.

Global Markets:

Asian shares rallied on Thursday, mirroring Wall Street's gains, as a softer-than-expected US core inflation report revived hopes for Federal Reserve interest rate cuts later this year.

The US core consumer price index (CPI), which excludes volatile food and energy prices, increased by 0.2% in December, marking the first slowdown in six months. This eased concerns about inflation and bolstered expectations that the Fed might begin cutting rates sooner than previously anticipated. Swap traders are now fully pricing in a rate cut by July, a significant shift from the expectations of a September or October cut following Friday's strong jobs report.

The year-over-year increase in core CPI was 3.2%, still above the Fed's 2% target. However, the deceleration in the monthly rate provided confidence that inflation is gradually cooling down.

Wall Street experienced a sharp rally on Wednesday, fueled by a combination of positive bank earnings and the encouraging inflation data. The S&P 500 surged 1.8%, the NASDAQ Composite climbed 2.5%, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 1.7%.

JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo, Goldman Sachs, and Citigroup, among other major banks, reported strong fourth-quarter earnings, setting a positive tone for the upcoming earnings season. Asset manager BlackRock also delivered robust results.

In other news, shares of Brazilian airline Azul SA soared over 4% after announcing a non-binding agreement to explore a merger with rival Gol, a move that would create Brazil's largest airline operator.

Domestic Market:

The domestic equity indices closed marginally higher on Wednesday, extending gains for the second consecutive day. The benchmark Nifty index crossed the 24,200 mark amid cautious optimism. The broader market sentiment, however, remains delicate. Uncertainties surrounding Q3 corporate earnings, the forthcoming Union Budget, and global factors, including the evolving US trade policies, continue to weigh on investor sentiment.

The S&P BSE Sensex added 224.45 points or 0.29% to 76,724.080. The Nifty 50 index rose 37.15 points or 0.16% to 23,213.20.

