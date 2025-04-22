Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Adani Data Networks transfers 400 MHz spectrum to Bharti Airtel

Adani Data Networks transfers 400 MHz spectrum to Bharti Airtel

Image
Last Updated : Apr 22 2025 | 7:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Adani Data Networks (ADNL), a wholly owned subsidiary of Adani Enterprises, has signed definitive agreements with Bharti Airtel and its subsidiary Bharti Hexacom to transfer the rights to use 400 MHz of spectrum in the 26 GHz band.

The spectrum covers six telecom circles Gujarat (100 MHz), Mumbai (100 MHz), Andhra Pradesh (50 MHz), Rajasthan (50 MHz), Karnataka (50 MHz) and Tamil Nadu (50 MHz).

The closing of the transaction is subject to customary statutory approvals.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Swiggy allots 36.32 lakh equity shares under ESOP

IndoStar Capital Finance allots 375 equity shares under ESOP

Clean Science & Technology invests Rs 50 cr in Clean Fino-Chem

JK Paper acquires majority stake in Quadragen Vethealth

Ebix Travels named Official Travel Partner for WAVES Bazaar 2025

First Published: Apr 22 2025 | 7:27 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story