Ebix Travels named Official Travel Partner for WAVES Bazaar 2025

Eraaya Lifespaces announced that its subsidiary, Ebix Travels a leading global provider of comprehensive travel solutions has been appointed the Official Travel Partner for WAVES Bazaar 2025. This marks a significant milestone for Ebix Travels and further solidifies its leadership position within the travel industry.

World Audio Visual & Entertainment Summit [WAVES Bazaar, 2025] is a prestigious global initiative, spearheaded by the Government of India, scheduled in Mumbai from May 1-4, 2025, serves as a premier global marketplace for the Media and Entertainment (M&E) industry.

WAVES Bazaar, 2025 has been conceptualized in collaboration with FICCI Frames Content Marketplace, the event aims to catalyse international cooperation, unlock co-production opportunities, and stimulate meaningful business exchanges. Among its many highlights, the summit will feature a structured Buyer-Seller segment, offering direct engagement among producers, studios, broadcasters, and leading streaming platforms.

As the Official Travel Partner, Ebix Travels will be responsible for delivering comprehensive travel and hospitality solutions for both domestic and international delegates. Leveraging its global footprint and advanced, tech-enabled infrastructure, Ebix Travels is dedicated to ensure a seamless, efficient, and enriching travel experience that aligns with the global ambitions and stature of WAVES Bazaar 2025.

