Adani Energy Solutions Ltd soars 0.98%, gains for fifth straight session

Adani Energy Solutions Ltd is quoting at Rs 821.65, up 0.98% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 16.44% in last one year as compared to a 0.95% slide in NIFTY and a 17.5% slide in the Nifty Energy.

Adani Energy Solutions Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 821.65, up 0.98% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.45% on the day, quoting at 25116.8. The Sensex is at 81917.29, up 0.45%. Adani Energy Solutions Ltd has gained around 4.5% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Adani Energy Solutions Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 0.29% in last one month and is currently quoting at 34826.7, up 0.04% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 3.41 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 11.38 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 822.7, up 0.59% on the day. Adani Energy Solutions Ltd is down 16.44% in last one year as compared to a 0.95% slide in NIFTY and a 17.5% slide in the Nifty Energy index.