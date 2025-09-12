Home / Markets / Capital Market News / BSE SME Sharvaya Metals strikes the market with a decent debut

BSE SME Sharvaya Metals strikes the market with a decent debut

Sep 12 2025
Shares of Sharvaya Metals was trading at Rs 208.05 on the BSE, a premium of 6.15% compared with the issue price of Rs 196.

The scrip was listed at Rs 219, a premium of 11.73% compared with the initial public offer (IPO) price. The stock is currently frozen at its lower limit of 5% over its listing price.

The counter hit a high of Rs 219 and a low of Rs 208.05. About 14.74 lakh shares of the company changed hands at the counter.

Sharvaya Metals' IPO was subscribed 4.56 times. The issue opened for bidding on 4 September 2025 and it closed on 9 September 2025. The price of the IPO was fixed between Rs 192 to Rs 196 per share.

The IPO comprised a fresh issue of 25,00,000 shares and offer for sales up to 5,00,000 equity shares.

Ahead of the IPO, Sharvaya Metals, on 3 September 2025, raised Rs 16.72 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 8.53 lakh shares at Rs 196 each to 7 anchor investors.

The company intends to utilize the net proceeds to meet working capital requirements, fund civil construction and electrification, cover capital expenditure for the purchase of plant & machinery, and for general corporate purposes.

Sharvaya Metals is engaged in the business of providing aluminium products to both domestic and international customers. The company has product range, which includes the manufacturing of aluminium alloyed ingots, aluminium billets, aluminium slabs, aluminium sheets, aluminium circles and battery housing of EV's. The firms products find application across various industries including cookware, consumer appliances, electric vehicle, LED, aviation, defence, automotive, extrusions, constructions etc. As on 31st March 2025, the company has 30 employees

The company recorded revenue from operations of Rs 112.51 crore and net profit of Rs 12.50 crore for the period ended 31 March 2025.

Sep 12 2025

