BSE SME Austere Systems makes a stellar listing

Last Updated : Sep 12 2025 | 12:51 PM IST
Shares of Austere Systems was trading at Rs 79.32 on the BSE, a premium of 44.22% compared with the issue price of Rs 55.

The scrip was listed at Rs 75.55, a premium of 37.36% compared with the initial public offer (IPO) price. The stock is currently frozen at its upper limit of 5% over its listing price.

The counter hit a high of Rs 79.32 and a low of Rs 71.78. About 15.52 lakh shares of the company changed hands at the counter.

Austere Systems' IPO was subscribed 1,001.78 times. The issue opened for bidding on 3 September 2025 and it closed on 8 September 2025. The price band of the IPO was fixed between Rs 52 to Rs 55 per share.

The IPO comprised fresh issue of 28,30,000 equity shares. The company intends to utilize the net proceeds to meet its working capital requirements and general corporate purposes.

Ahead of the IPO, Austere Systems on 2 August 2025, raised Rs 4.40 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 8 lakh shares at Rs 55 each to 4 anchor investors.

Austere Systems is specialized in a wide range of services, including software development, software as a service (SaaS), mobile application development, information technology solutions, database management, IT-enabled services, training and development, web development, web and portal operations, e-commerce platforms, ERP and MIS solutions, data analytics and AI services, process automation, digital transformation, as well as data and document management and storage. The company also engaged in reselling software products and provides business process outsourcing and knowledge management solutions, alongside IT consulting and advisory services. As of 31 July 2025, the company had 123 employees.

The company recorded revenue from operations of Rs 18.62 crore and net profit of Rs 4.01 crore for the period ended 31 March 2025.

First Published: Sep 12 2025 | 12:37 PM IST

