BSE SME Austere Systems makes a stellar listing

Shares of Austere Systems was trading at Rs 79.32 on the BSE, a premium of 44.22% compared with the issue price of Rs 55.The scrip was listed at Rs 75.55, a premium of 37.36% compared with the initial public offer (IPO) price. The stock is currently frozen at its upper limit of 5% over its listing price.
The counter hit a high of Rs 79.32 and a low of Rs 71.78. About 15.52 lakh shares of the company changed hands at the counter.
Austere Systems' IPO was subscribed 1,001.78 times. The issue opened for bidding on 3 September 2025 and it closed on 8 September 2025. The price band of the IPO was fixed between Rs 52 to Rs 55 per share.
The IPO comprised fresh issue of 28,30,000 equity shares. The company intends to utilize the net proceeds to meet its working capital requirements and general corporate purposes.
Ahead of the IPO, Austere Systems on 2 August 2025, raised Rs 4.40 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 8 lakh shares at Rs 55 each to 4 anchor investors.
Austere Systems is specialized in a wide range of services, including software development, software as a service (SaaS), mobile application development, information technology solutions, database management, IT-enabled services, training and development, web development, web and portal operations, e-commerce platforms, ERP and MIS solutions, data analytics and AI services, process automation, digital transformation, as well as data and document management and storage. The company also engaged in reselling software products and provides business process outsourcing and knowledge management solutions, alongside IT consulting and advisory services. As of 31 July 2025, the company had 123 employees.
The company recorded revenue from operations of Rs 18.62 crore and net profit of Rs 4.01 crore for the period ended 31 March 2025.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app