Adani Ent board OKs raising Rs 800-cr via NCDs

Adani Enterprises announced that its board has approved the public issuance of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) of face value of Rs 1,000 each amounting up to Rs 400 crore with an option to retain over-subscription up to Rs 400 crore, aggregating up

Earlier, on 4 August 2022, the companys board approved at its meeting held on to the management committee, to undertake a public issuance of non-convertible debentures of face value of Rs 1,000 up to maximum limit of Rs 1000 crore.

The management committee of Adani Enterprises on 16 August 2024 approved and adopted the draft prospectus for public issuance of NCDs, aggregating up to Rs 800 crore of the company in connection with the issue.

