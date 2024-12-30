Adani Enterprises to fully exit from JV, Adani Wilmar

Adani Enterprises has announced that it has signed an agreement with Wilmar International to completely exit from the joint venture (JV), Adani Wilmar.

Shares of Adani Enterprises (AEL) jumped 7.65% to Rs 2,593.45 while those of Adani Wilmar declined 0.17% to Rs 329.50 on the BSE.

Adani Enterprises, Adani Commodities LLP (a wholly-owned subsidiary of AEL) and Lence Pte. (a wholly owned subsidiary of Wilmar International) have entered into an agreement on 30 December 2024, under which Lence will acquire all the paid-up equity shares of Adani Wilmar (AWL) held by ACL as at the date of exercise of the call option or put option, as the case maybe, in respect of a maximum of 31.06% of the existing paid up equity share capital of AWL.

In addition, AEL will divest around 13% shares in Adani Wilmar to achieve compliance with minimum public shareholding requirements. Upon completion of these two transactions, AEL would completely exit its about 44% holding in Adani Wilmar. As on Friday, 27 December 2024, Adani Wilmar had market capitalization of Rs 42,785 crore (US$ 5.0 billion).

AEL will use the proceeds from the sale to turbocharge its investments in the core infrastructure platforms in energy & utility, transport & logistics and other adjacencies in primary industry. AEL added that it will continue to invest in infrastructure sectors which will further strengthen its position as Indias largest listed incubator of platforms playing the key macro themes underpinning Indias growth story.

Accordingly, the company has also executed the agreement and the directors nominated by ACL, i.e., Pranav V. Adani and Dr. Malay Mahadevia, shall resign from the board of directors of Adani Wilmar.

Adani Wilmar is a provider of Edible Oil, Vanaspati, and Specialty Fats. The company offers soyabean oil, sesame oil, sunflower oil, cottonseed oil, groundnut oil, mustard oil, groundnut oil, and coconut oil, as well as vegetable ghee. The company is one of the largest FMCG companies in India.

Adani Enterprises (AEL) is the flagship company of Adani Group, one of India's largest business conglomerates. The company's business investments are centred on the fields of airport management, technology parks, roads, data centre and water infrastructure.

