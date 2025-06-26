Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Adani Enterprises update on proposed NCD issuance of Rs 1,000 cr

Adani Enterprises update on proposed NCD issuance of Rs 1,000 cr

Last Updated : Jun 26 2025 | 10:04 AM IST
Adani Enterprises has approved and adopted the draft prospectus with respect to public issuance of non convertible debentures of face value of Rs 1,000 each amounting up to Rs 500 crore with an option to retain over-subscription up to Rs 500 crore, aggregating up to Rs 1,000 crore.

First Published: Jun 26 2025 | 9:51 AM IST

