Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Piyush Goyal reviews PLI scheme, emphasises on quality over quantity in skilling initiatives

Piyush Goyal reviews PLI scheme, emphasises on quality over quantity in skilling initiatives

Image
Last Updated : Jun 26 2025 | 9:50 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

India must focus on the sectors in which India has competitive edge over other countries and address the problems faced by the various stakeholders so that countrys exports can grow, Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal said at the review meeting on Production Linked Incentive Scheme, one of the notable initiatives for making India Aatmanirbhar in the manufacturing sector. Goyal urged the need for becoming self-reliant in the key sectors covered under the PLI Scheme. Emphasizing that the Ministries should focus on creating quality skilled manpower instead of focusing on the quantity and resolve infrastructure bottlenecks in collaboration with NICDC, Shri Goyal stressed on preparing a roadmap for the next five years both on investment and disbursement.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Urban demand moderates, rural demand shows improvement: RBI Bulletin

DCX Systems gains on securing Rs 4.36-cr order

Texmaco Rail rallies after bagging order worth Rs 535 cr from overseas entity

Dynacons Systems & Solutions Ltd Falls 1.62%

Anant Raj Ltd Spurts 1.54%

First Published: Jun 26 2025 | 9:39 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story