Piyush Goyal reviews PLI scheme, emphasises on quality over quantity in skilling initiatives

India must focus on the sectors in which India has competitive edge over other countries and address the problems faced by the various stakeholders so that countrys exports can grow, Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal said at the review meeting on Production Linked Incentive Scheme, one of the notable initiatives for making India Aatmanirbhar in the manufacturing sector. Goyal urged the need for becoming self-reliant in the key sectors covered under the PLI Scheme. Emphasizing that the Ministries should focus on creating quality skilled manpower instead of focusing on the quantity and resolve infrastructure bottlenecks in collaboration with NICDC, Shri Goyal stressed on preparing a roadmap for the next five years both on investment and disbursement.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News