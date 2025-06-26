Urban demand moderates, rural demand shows improvement: RBI Bulletin

As per the RBI Bulletin, high-frequency indicators for May present mixed signals on aggregate demand. Urban demand showed signs of moderation as passenger vehicle sales declined with a sharp drop in entry-level segment.

However, rural demand improved as evident from the increase in the retail sales of two-wheelers. During May 2025, household demand for work under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) picked up, following the pursuit of alternative avenues for employment in the pre-sowing lean agricultural period and an increase in MGNREGS wage rates.

Petroleum consumption expanded for the first time in the last four months, driven by petrol. Unseasonal rains and premature onset of monsoon, however, led to a reduction in electricity demand.