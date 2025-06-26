Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Urban demand moderates, rural demand shows improvement: RBI Bulletin

Urban demand moderates, rural demand shows improvement: RBI Bulletin

Image
Last Updated : Jun 26 2025 | 9:50 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
As per the RBI Bulletin, high-frequency indicators for May present mixed signals on aggregate demand. Urban demand showed signs of moderation as passenger vehicle sales declined with a sharp drop in entry-level segment.

However, rural demand improved as evident from the increase in the retail sales of two-wheelers. During May 2025, household demand for work under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) picked up, following the pursuit of alternative avenues for employment in the pre-sowing lean agricultural period and an increase in MGNREGS wage rates.

Petroleum consumption expanded for the first time in the last four months, driven by petrol. Unseasonal rains and premature onset of monsoon, however, led to a reduction in electricity demand.

Overall economic activity remained robust in May 2025, with key high-frequency indicators like E-way bills, Goods and Services Tax (GST) revenue, toll collections, and digital payments showing strong growth.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

DCX Systems gains on securing Rs 4.36-cr order

Texmaco Rail rallies after bagging order worth Rs 535 cr from overseas entity

Dynacons Systems & Solutions Ltd Falls 1.62%

Anant Raj Ltd Spurts 1.54%

Sensex jumps 310 pts in early trade; Nifty above 25,350

First Published: Jun 26 2025 | 9:19 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story