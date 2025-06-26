ACME Solar Holdings successfully bids for NHPC's BESS projects in Andhra Pradesh

ACME Solar Holdings has emerged as the winning bidder for NHPC's tender for cumulative capacity of 275 MW / 500 MWh standalone Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) projects in Andhra Pradesh across two projects at Kuppam and Ghani.

According to Mr Rahula Kashyapa, Chief Commercial Officer of ACME Solar Holdings, We feel privileged for the opportunity to develop NHPC's standalone Battery Energy Storage System project in Andhra Pradesh. This milestone reflects ACME Solar's commitment to pioneering innovative clean energy solutions that strengthen India's grid reliability and accelerate the nation's renewable energy transition. By deploying advanced storage technology at scale, we are proud to support Andhra Pradesh's vision for sustainable growth and energy security. We look forward to delivering a project that sets new benchmarks for reliability, efficiency, and positive community impact.