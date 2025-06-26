Home / Markets / Capital Market News / ACME Solar Holdings successfully bids for NHPC's BESS projects in Andhra Pradesh

ACME Solar Holdings successfully bids for NHPC's BESS projects in Andhra Pradesh

Image
Last Updated : Jun 26 2025 | 9:50 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

ACME Solar Holdings has emerged as the winning bidder for NHPC's tender for cumulative capacity of 275 MW / 500 MWh standalone Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) projects in Andhra Pradesh across two projects at Kuppam and Ghani.

According to Mr Rahula Kashyapa, Chief Commercial Officer of ACME Solar Holdings, We feel privileged for the opportunity to develop NHPC's standalone Battery Energy Storage System project in Andhra Pradesh. This milestone reflects ACME Solar's commitment to pioneering innovative clean energy solutions that strengthen India's grid reliability and accelerate the nation's renewable energy transition. By deploying advanced storage technology at scale, we are proud to support Andhra Pradesh's vision for sustainable growth and energy security. We look forward to delivering a project that sets new benchmarks for reliability, efficiency, and positive community impact.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Piyush Goyal reviews PLI scheme, emphasises on quality over quantity in skilling initiatives

Urban demand moderates, rural demand shows improvement: RBI Bulletin

DCX Systems gains on securing Rs 4.36-cr order

Texmaco Rail rallies after bagging order worth Rs 535 cr from overseas entity

Dynacons Systems & Solutions Ltd Falls 1.62%

First Published: Jun 26 2025 | 9:09 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story