Adani Green commissions further 448.95 MW of solar power projects in Khavda Gujarat

Last Updated : Mar 05 2024 | 2:04 PM IST
Adani Green Energy Twenty Four A and Adani Green Energy Twenty Four B, Wholly-owned stepdown subsidiaries of Adani Green Energy (AGEL) have operationalized an incremental 448.95 MW of solar power projects at Khavda, Gujarat.

With this, an aggregate of 1,000 MW of solar power projects are operationalized at Khavda, Gujarat.

With operationalization of these plants, AGEL's total operational renewable generation capacity has increased to 9,478 MW, in its journey of 45 GW capacity by 2030. Based on the relevant clearances, it was decided on 04 March 2024 to operationalize the plants and commence sale of power generated from 05 March 2024.

First Published: Mar 05 2024 | 1:43 PM IST

