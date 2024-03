Adani Green announced that its subsidiaries - Adani Green Energy (UP), Parampujya Solar Energy and Prayatna Developers (collectively termed as 'issuers') approved the issuance of USD denominated senior secured green bonds aggregating to USD 409 million.

The proceeds of the issue will be utilised by these companies in accordance with the ECB Guidelines to redeem the USD 500,000,000 6.25% senior secured notes issued by the issuers on 10 June 2019.

The Notes will be listed on the India International Exchange IFSC.

