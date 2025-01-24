Adani Green Energy Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Adani Green Energy Ltd is quoting at Rs 1010.7, down 1.9% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 39.29% in last one year as compared to a 8.57% rally in NIFTY and a 4.93% fall in the Nifty Energy index.

Adani Green Energy Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1010.7, down 1.9% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.1% on the day, quoting at 23183. The Sensex is at 76475.73, down 0.06%.Adani Green Energy Ltd has eased around 5.03% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Adani Green Energy Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 4.81% in last one month and is currently quoting at 33866.6, down 1.18% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 39.52 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 41.9 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark January futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1017.25, down 0.8% on the day. Adani Green Energy Ltd tumbled 39.29% in last one year as compared to a 8.57% rally in NIFTY and a 4.93% fall in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

