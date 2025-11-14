Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Adani Green Energy receives LoA for 500 MW energy storage capacity

Adani Green Energy receives LoA for 500 MW energy storage capacity

Last Updated : Nov 14 2025 | 9:50 AM IST
From Assam Power Distribution Company

Adani Saur Urja (KA), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Adani Green Energy, has received a Letter of Award (LOA) from Assam Power Distribution Company (APDCL) for procurement of 500 MW energy storage capacity from Pumped Hydro Storage plant.

The capacity is secured through the competitive bidding conducted by APDCL.

The Annual Fixed Cost (tariff) payable under the LOA is Rs. 1,02,92,887 per MW per Annum for the entire period of 40 years from COD.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 14 2025 | 9:40 AM IST

