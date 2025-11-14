Home / Markets / Capital Market News / INR trades in narrow range amid muted equities

INR trades in narrow range amid muted equities

Image
Last Updated : Nov 14 2025 | 9:50 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Indian rupee traded in a narrow range in opening trades on Friday as negative cues from equities offset any gains from sifter US dollar overseas. Indian shares are set for a muted opening on Friday as investors await the Bihar election results for directional cues. INR opened at Rs 88.70 per dollar and dropped to a low of 88.75 so far during the day. Yesterday, rupee consolidated in a narrow range and settled for the day lower by 6 paise at 88.68 against the US dollar, as foreign fund outflows and continuous dollar demand from local importers, including oil companies, exerted pressure on the local currency. Indian equity benchmark Sensex and the Nifty50 settled just marginally up. The BSE benchmark Sensex, which climbed to 84,919.43 intraday, gaining more than 450 points, settled with a small gain of 12.16 points or 0.01% at 84,478.67. The National Stock Exchange's Nifty50, which surged to 26,010.70, finsihed with a gain of 3.35 points or 0.01% at 25,879.15. Moody's Ratings on Thursday projected India's economy to expand 7 per cent in 2025, with growth easing to 6.5 per cent the following year, supported by robust domestic demand, export diversification and a neutral-to-easy monetary policy stance.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Sensex, Nifty snaps 4-day winning streak; media shares advance

Latteys Industries consolidated net profit declines 17.14% in the September 2025 quarter

IRB InvIT Fund consolidated net profit declines 3.05% in the September 2025 quarter

Manaksia Steels consolidated net profit rises 312.84% in the September 2025 quarter

Elgi Rubber Company reports consolidated net loss of Rs 6.01 crore in the September 2025 quarter

First Published: Nov 14 2025 | 9:24 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story