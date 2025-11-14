Sensex, Nifty snaps 4-day winning streak; media shares advance

The domestic equity indices trade with minor losses in early trade, pausing a four-session winning streak, as investors tracked early trends from the Bihar election results. The Nifty traded above the 25,850 mark. Media, PSU bank and pharma shares advanced while IT, metal and auto shares declined.

At 09:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, tanked 269.11 points or 0.32% to 84,209.56. The Nifty 50 index shed 54.35 points or 0.21% to 25,824.95.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.21% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index shed 0.04%.

The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 1,540 shares rose and 1,462 shares fell. A total of 188 shares were unchanged.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 383.68 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 3,091.87 crore in the Indian equity market on 13 November 2025, provisional data showed. Bihar Elections: The counting of votes for the Bihar Assembly Election 2025 kicked off at 8 AM across 46 counting centres in all 38 districts. Early trends show the NDA alliance leading, with the counting expected to reveal final results by evening. The latest counting trends from the Election Commission of India for Bihar Assembly Election 2025 show the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) with a strong lead. NDA's seat count includes Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leading on 28 seats, Janata Dal (United) (JD(U)) on 20 seats, Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) (LJPRV) on 7 seats, and Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) (HAMS) on 1 seat. This showcases a consolidated alliance performance, dominating the early results.

For the Mahagathbandhan (MGB) and other opposition parties, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) is leading on 17 seats, Indian National Congress (INC) on 3 seats, Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) Liberation (CPI(ML)(L)) on 1 seat, and The Plurals Party (TPLRSP) on 1 seat. Together, these trends reflect the competitive presence of the Opposition, though they trail behind the NDA in the ongoing live count. Bihar saw a record voter turnout of 67.13%, with more than 7.45 crore voters deciding the fate of 2,616 candidates contesting across 243 seatsa historic participation since 1951. Stocks in Spotlight: Eicher Motors fell 1.57%. The company reported 24.45% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,369.45 crore in Q2 FY26 as against Rs 1,100.33 crore posted in Q2 FY25. Total revenue from operations surged 44.76% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 6,171.59 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2025.

LG Electronics India declined 1.19% after the company reported 27.3% decline in standalone net profit to Rs 389 crore in Q2 FY26 as against Rs 536 crore posted in Q2 FY25. However, revenue from operations rose 1% year on year to Rs 6,174 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2025. Hero MotoCorp rose 0.45%. The companys consolidated net profit rose 23% to Rs 1,308.89 crore on a 16.6% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 12,218.39 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25. Numbers to Track: The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper was up 0.46% to 6.513 as compared with previous close 6.483.

In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged lower against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 88.7225 compared with its close of 88.7075 during the previous trading session. MCX Gold futures for 5 December 2025 settlement rose 0.05% to Rs 126,812. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was down 0.02% to 99.15. The United States 10-year bond yield gained 0.24% to 4.107. In the commodities market, Brent crude for January 2025 settlement added $1.26 or 2% to $64.27 a barrel. Global Markets: Asia-Pacific markets slid Friday, tracking losses on Wall Street, as technology stocks continued to come under pressure and Fed rate-cut doubts swirled.

The South Korean won strengthened against the dollar, after the finance minister said Friday that the countrys FX authorities will consult major market players including the national pension fund and key exporters on ways to stabilize the won, according to media reports. According to the report, Finance Minister Koo Yun-cheol told senior economic officials that steps were needed to tackle the structural mismatch in U.S. dollar supply and demand, amid growing concerns over currency market volatility. In China, fixed-asset investment, which includes real estate, contracted 1.7% for the first ten months of the year, steepening from a 0.5% decline in the January-to-September period.