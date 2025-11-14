Latteys Industries consolidated net profit declines 17.14% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 9.40% to Rs 20.49 crore

Net profit of Latteys Industries declined 17.14% to Rs 0.58 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.70 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 9.40% to Rs 20.49 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 18.73 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.20.4918.735.127.530.881.090.760.940.580.70

