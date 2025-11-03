Adani Green Energy (UP) standalone net profit declines 81.65% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 58.17% to Rs 60.50 crore

Net profit of Adani Green Energy (UP) declined 81.65% to Rs 19.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 103.57 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 58.17% to Rs 60.50 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 144.64 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.60.50144.6487.1995.1040.33153.2125.61138.4719.00103.57

Powered by Capital Market - Live News